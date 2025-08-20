Prince Andrew book author heeds Melania Trump's warning after ignoring Harry

Lownie makes bombshell claims about Prince Andrew, the Trumps, Jeffrey Epstein, Prince Harry, and more

Author Andrew Lownie may have brushed off Prince Harry’s warning about his new book with ease, but he couldn’t ignore a legal notice from First Lady Melania Trump.

According to The Telegraph, the British biographer’s book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York initially included a claim that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Donald Trump to Melania.

The passage has since been removed from future editions after Melania Trump pushed back against similar allegations elsewhere.

Melania, 55, recently threatened to sue Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden after he made the same suggestion. Her lawyers accused him of making “false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements,” warning he could face a $1 billion lawsuit unless he retracted and apologised.

Lownie’s book also quoted allegations Epstein allegedly made to an unidentified author in 2007. While around 60,000 printed copies still contain the claim, HarperCollins confirmed that the ebook and audiobook have already been updated.

President Donald Trump himself dismissed the claim last week, saying, “Jeffrey Epstein had nothing to do with Melania and introducing. I mean I can tell you exactly how it was and it was another person actually… but it wasn’t Jeffrey Epstein.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry issued a legal letter to the Daily Mail earlier this month after the publication shared an excerpt of the book detailing an alleged fist fight that broke out between the Duke of Sussex and his exiled uncle — a claim Harry’s spokesperson denied.

This time, Lownie's reaction was a starkly different as he told Sky News, “Harry is trying to intimidate me, to put me on the defensive and shape the narrative, but it will not work.”