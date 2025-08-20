King Charles office shares emotional update on Balmoral tradition after Andrew's arrival

The royal family might have had access to several luxury properties, but Balmoral Castle had a soft spot in their hearts.

The King Charles III's office has released historic photos throughout the years of members of the royal family at Balmoral with an emotional statement.

The pictures, shared on the royal family's official Instagram account, were accompanied with an emotional update.

The palace wrote: "For almost two centuries, members of the Royal Family have spent their summers on the Balmoral Estate in Scotland."

It continued: "This tradition began in 1852 when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert acquired Balmoral Castle. Since then, the castle and its grounds in the Scottish Highlands have provided the setting for many private and official family moments and have cemented the family’s affection for Scotland and its people."

Balmoral Castle, which is not part of the Crown estate, meaning it's privately funded by the royal family.

It first became part of their holdings in 1852, when Prince Albert bought it as a gift for Queen Victoria.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had spent her summers at Balmoral since she was a child. For her, it was important to keep up the family tradition of heading to the Scottish estate, something the royals had been doing for over a centuary.

This is why she would invite her family throughout the season, from children to grandchildren and later her great-grandchildren, Balmoral was all about family.at Balmoral.