Post Malone makes rare comments about daughter

American rapper and singer Post Malone offered intimate details into his relationship with his daughter.

The musician, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, welcomed his baby girl in May 2022 with ex-fiancee Hee Sung “Jamie” Park.

The Congratulations singer shared during a recent interview that when it comes to being a dad, he takes it "a day at a time."

"Kids are little s***s and they’re beautiful at the same time," he told GQ. "Being a dad, I take it a day at a time. I think it’s important that way.”

“We’re learning every day. I don’t know what the hell I’m doing, and neither does she. She’s just figuring it out,” the Better Now vocalist added.

He continued, “It’s really sweet. My house has been under construction for about two years now, and we finally just finished the main bit of it.”

“And there’s this big hallway where she can ride her bike, and she has this little toy horse that she rides up and down,” the father of the three-year-old daughter shared, giving rare details about his new home, which appeared to be specially designed for the toddler to enjoy.

Reflecting on his fatherhood journey and the birth of his little girl, the I Like You singer described, “It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’m pretty pumped about it. It’s pretty cool. It’s badass to be a dad.”