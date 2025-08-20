Kate Middleton receives special nod from Queen in fresh statement

Princess Kate seemed to have inspired a special royal member after her meaningful message about appreciating the value of nature.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent a nine-month long cancer battle last year, has been releasing a series of films under the title, ‘Mother Nature’ in which she penned the script entirely by herself.

Kate had released the first part SPRING back in May and last week, she shared SUMMER to the public. Now, seemingly taking a leaf out Catherine’s book, Queen Mary of Denmark released a new statement.

The Danish royals, like the British royals, are currently on their summer break and Queen Mary, who is often compared to Kate for her style and poise, expressed her relationship with nature in Danish.

“I never imagined that I would participate in a program about gardens. My knowledge of gardens is at a booming level and was brought to life after we planted a small wild garden in Fredensborg,” the statement read.

“Although nature has always had a great importance in my life, the joy of our wild garden still caught me,” she continued. “It was a pleasure to show Søren Vester this part of our garden, which is both a small contribution to biodiversity and 'wild' beautiful.”

The message was signed off as ‘H.M. Dronningen’ which means Her Majesty the Queen.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate in her own message shared how much nature helped her in healing journey during cancer. In her latest video, Kate urged that it “has never been more important to appreciate the value of one another, and of Mother Nature”.

Kate and Mary seem to have friendly ties beyond their diplomatic duties. The royal women are often seen sharing a friendly chat and laughing during their meetings. There have been many incidences when the two women have done similar dressing and their entry into the royal life also have stark similarities.