Austin Butler’s harrowing experience with vision loss

Austin Butler has recently made shocking revelation about his health condition.

The actor revealed he thought he was dying after losing his eyesight while filming The Bikeriders.

Autin explained that he went temporarily blind on the way to shoot the 2024 movie about a biker gang after a terrible migraine on flight.

The Dune: Part Two actor recalled that he wanted to get his sight back and it slowly returned.

Therefore, he went on a set the next day, thinking the incident was because of sleep deprivation.

But it was not the case as Austin opened up that after wrapping the Oscar-nominated movie, the actor woke up with intense, “appendicitis-like pain and had to be hospitalized”.

In addition to blindness scare, the Masters of Air alum also developed a sudden and terrible foot pain while on the press tour for Dune: Part Two.

Austin shared that he walked with his toes curled for eight months to avoid extra discomfort whole speaking to Men’s Health in their September/October issue.

However, the Eddington actor noted that it’s important to take care of his health and put less pressure on himself and to focus on his acting skills.

Austin pointed out that he received help from Laura Dern, saying, “It was like the whole room just quieted, and we connected on a soul level”.

Reflecting on his first meeting with Laura, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor added, “We felt like kindred spirits.”

Elaborating on how the Jurassic Park actress taught Austin to tackle darker roles, the Hollywood heartthrob noted, “She’s helping me more and more to see that you can come out the other side and maybe bits of you have healed, and synthesized, and metabolized.”

“It can be therapeutic, in a way,” added the 31-year-old.