King Charles marks historic transition as Prince William makes announcement

King Charles marks transition in reign as Prince William makes announcement

King Charles is officially entering a new era just days after his heir to the throne, Prince William announced his big decision.

Charles ascended the throne in 2022 but unfortunately in 2024, he was diagnosed with cancer and continues to receive treatment. Regardless of the King’s health, the Firm was already preparing William for the next phase in his life.

While the Firm is taking steps to ensure the seamless continuation of the monarchy, the reign of Charles III marked a historic milestone moment.

The, with more than 23 million of them destined for tills and people's pockets.

The last batch of £1 coins bearing the face of the longest reigning monarch, late Queen Elizabeth II, is entering circulation, according to The Royal Mint. In a “pivotal” moment in the British coinage, this is the described the transition of the successor in the nation.

“As we release more of the King Charles III £1 coins into circulation alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, we’re witnessing the physical representation of our monarchy's transition,” said director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, Rebecca Morgan.

The Elizabeth coins are dated for 2022 and are now considered the rarest coins in active circulation.

“This dual release creates an exceptional opportunity for both seasoned numismatists and those new to coin collecting. Coin collecting offers a fascinating window into our nation's history and culture,” she continued. “Finding these new coins in your change could spark a rewarding hobby that connects you with the heritage, history and craftsmanship behind British currency.”

The announcement comes after Kensington Palace revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be moving into their ‘forever home’ Forest Lodge. Moreover, reports shared that this would also mean that William will not occupy the Buckingham Palace as a residence even when he becomes king.