Prince Harry, Meghan Markle resolve key hurdle since leaving Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation finally clear trademark requirements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally cleared one of the biggest obstacles they’ve faced since leaving The Firm five years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now just a small step away from trademarking their Archewell Foundation, reports the Daily Mail.

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the couple’s application has now received final examiner clearance, meaning it has met all requirements for official trademark status.

The Sussexes first submitted their application back in 2020 after stepping down from royal duties, but the process has been anything but smooth. At the time, their application was rejected for missing signatures and unpaid fees.

This month’s update, filed on August 16, now moves Archewell closer to full registration. Their sister application, Archewell Audio — which covers podcasts, live shows and performances — was also cleared to final registration over the weekend.

Founded in honour of their son, Prince Archie, now 6, Archewell has since expanded with initiatives like The Parents’ Network and The Welcome Project. The Parents’ Network officially launched in August after a successful pilot.

Meanwhile, Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever hasn’t fared as smoothly. The trademark remains pending amid a plagiarism row in Spain and complaints from a U.S. clothing label with the same name.

Still, Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan has kept momentum, with a second season set to stream soon.