Brad Pitt makes major decision after horrible home invasion: Report

Brad Pitt has recently made major decision after a horrible home invasion.
According to a report by RadarOnline, a source revealed that the Troy star bought a $1 million Spanish-style estate in the Hollywood Hills with huge security measures.
The purchase came after Brad’s older Los Feliz property, valued at $5.5million, was ransacked by three intruders while he was away promoting his latest movie.
A close confidante of the actor spilled to the outlet, “Brad's never been one to worry, but now even he's talking about fortifying his walls.”
“He's going to be installing a panic room and round-the-clock security measures in his new place, including a watchtower and anti-drone tech,” mentioned an insider.
The source pointed out, “After the break-in, he's been saying, ‘I want to feel nothing can get in’.”
Another insider close to Bullet Train actor noted, “He's paranoid – every door, every window is suddenly a potential threat.”
“He's going to be turning the new home into something near impenetrable,” said a source.
Brad is not the only celebrity who wants “to live in a fortress,” his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston also thinks the same after enduring a scary stalker ordeal earlier this year.
“The incident shook Jennifer to the core. She genuinely began seeing her home as somewhere that needs to be a fortress to keep out all dangers – a place of total privacy,” stated an insider.
The source added that Jen “is the same language Brad's using – fortress, walls, perimeters, security”.
“Now Brad isn't just buying a house – he's buying protection, with layers of security and more seclusion,” continued an insider.
The source added, “He's calling it his 'peace of mind project’.”
