Meta to launch its first ‘Augmented Reality’ smart glasses

Meta to launches its first ‘Augmented Reality’ smart glasses

It is undeniable that the landscape of augmented reality (AR) or extended reality (X-R) has seen unprecedented growth in recent years, yet the surge in this popularity has been accompanied by escalated product costs spurred by technological advancements.

In a bold move to counter this trend, Mark Zuckerberg has stepped forward to target the market as Meta is gearing up to launch its first next generation smart glasses next month.

According to Bloomberg, Meta is set to launch its first commercial pair of A-R powered android glasses in September 2025.

These wearable smart glasses codenamed as “Hypernova” will offer a barebone interface with basic support for notifications and Meta’s AI.

Features :

Hypernova will feature a monocular display limited to a small section of the right lens which will display key information such as notifications from the linked smartphone devices or cues from the built-in Meta AI app.

This specific feature has been designed this way, so the information does not obstruct the user’s field of view and is only visible when they look down.

Furthermore, this controlled mechanism will involve a blend of touch and swipe gestures executed on the glasses frame.

Meta will launch first commercial pair of A-R powered Android glasses in September, 2025

While Hypernova is set to run a special version of Android with few apps pre-installed they might not feature a dedicated app store.

Additionally, the glasses will pair a neutral wristband that uses EMG electromyography to identify hand gestures along with other movements.

Meanwhile, Meta has also previewed the same pair of wristbands with a prototype for Orion A-R headsets to be launch in 2027.

Price:

Zuckerberg’s Meta aims to launch these AR glasses for much more affordable price then expected. The upcoming smart glasses expected at $800 will compete with Apple’s 3-D spatial computers and iPhone 16 or 17 as reported.

As reported by Mr. Mark Gurman, Bloomberg, the “Hypernova” series will be available at a price $800 which is 20% discounted price, cheaper than the previously proposed price in April 2025 ranging between $1000-$1400 respectively.

The reason behind the price cut ahead of its launch is that Meta likely considered to reduce its profit margin to increase product demand.

Mr. Gurman further informed that Meta’s Hypernova glasses would be launched as its interim product ahead of Meta’s actual release of another product “Orion”, full-fledge A-R glasses.

Meta launches 'Hypernova' at $800 to compete Apple’s ‘Vision Pro’

The AR-powered glasses are reported to launch at price $800 which is considerably low at the market which is comparatively lower than Apple’s extravaganza “Vision’s Pro.”

Moreover, the American Multinational Technology Company is already working on the second-generation, binocular version of Hypernova glasses likely to get launch in 2027.

Meta's strategic vision clearly aims these glasses as harbingers of the next era smart devices.