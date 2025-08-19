Meghan Markle suffers major setback in latest update

Meghan Markle suffers latest setback after Netflix update

Meghan Markle has suffered a major blow in latest update amid King Charles and Queen Camilla's trip to Balmoral.

The Duchess of Sussex all attempts seemingly backfire as her wine fails to sell out for the second week even after all publicity stunts.

Meghan's previous products sold out within hours. However, her most recent product remains available to buy two weeks after it was first released.

The wine is still available to buy a fortnight after its release despite several high profile celebrities promoting it on their social media platforms.

The Duchess of Sussex’s most recent product, the 2024 vintage of the Napa Valley Rosé, was made available to purchase last Tuesday, immediately after her 44th birthday.

But unlike the 2023 Napa Valley rosé, which sold out in under an hour on July 1, 2025, the new vintage remains in stock on the As Ever website seven days after it was first released.

As Ever has consistently been reminding its nearly 900,000 Instagram followers regarding the wine's availability, with one post writing: "What’s better than a glass of rosé on a sunny day?"

Khloe Kardashian also helped Meghan by sharing a picture of the presents she received from the Duchess. Meghan reposted it on her social media account.

Harry's wife revealed that Khloe was not the only member of the family to be sent gifts as she penned a message saying: "Hey hey, all my girls with a K".

Kris Jenner followed in taking to social media to post a photograph of Meghan's wine. He Instgram picture shows three bottles of As Ever wine in a wooden case. She captioned the photograph: "Thank you @Meghan @Aseverofficial".

Last week, Netflix's Chief Content Officer hailed Meghan Markle's products for "selling out in record time." The agreement will include Netflix working with Meghan to expand the range of products she creates under her 'As Ever' lifestyle brand.

However, it seems all publicity stunts failed to convince fans, as they seemingly turned a blind eye to all the posts and showed no interest in buying it.