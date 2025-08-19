UAE unveils first virtual Emirati family led by AI girl ‘Latifa’

Digital Dubai has reportedly unveiled the first virtual Emirati family, with an AI-powered named “Latifa”, introducing parents, siblings, and herself in a video posted on social media.

Primarily, this initiative follows an online community in which nearly 14,000 people participated to choose her name.

Out of three names, Latifa emerged as the winner with 43 percent of the votes, as Mira received 37 percent and Dubai got 20 per cent.

The first AI-powered Emirati girl Latifa introduced her family members; her father Mohammed, her mother Salama, and her brother Rashid.

The prime motive of this innovation was to make the first Emirati digital model “inspired by Emirati value” and subsequently designed to connect with diverse communities while supporting Digital Dubai’s efforts.

It will help to encourage smart communication and raise awareness of digital government services in a simple manner.

However, being dressed in traditional Emirati attire with a modern touch, the character is particularly designed to be warm and presentable especially for families and encouraging dialogues around AI and technology.

This step is a pivotal part of a series of initiatives launched by Digital Dubai under the “Year of the Community” announced by President Sheikh Mohaed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

How will it work?

Later the Latifa family will appear across social media platforms to highlight the initiatives of Dubai Digital and promote safe and reliable behavior in the digital space.

Digital Dubai described the family as “digital ambassadors” who will be sharing content, promoting smart communication and encouraging dialogue on technology and digital services.

Conversely, plans are underway to develop unified communication identities for each family member. It will include educational and entertaining storytelling designed for distinct age groups.

This will strengthen the UAE’s digital transformation journey through a family-centered and community driven approach.