Snapchat launches ‘Buddy Passes’ to boost Snapchat+ subscriptions

Snapchat has launched ‘Buddy Passes’ for Snapchat+ subscribers

Snapchat has launched “Buddy Passes” for members to boost the Snapchat+ subscription. This feature will allow subscribers to gift a free one-week trial of Snapchat+ to their friends.

It’s a great strategic move by Snapchat to ramp up its membership by allowing potential members to glimpse what the subscription plan offers without any cost.

The platform explained to the users, “If you’re a Snapchat+ subscriber, you can give your friends free access to Snapchat+ using a buddy pass. On the first day of each month (on an annual plan or the first day of each billing cycle (on a monthly plan), you’ll get three Buddy Passes to give to friends that will allow them to use Snapchat+ for free for 7 days.”

Once a Buddy is sent, it would be impossible to take it back. The Snapchat support team does not help in this regard.

Currently, the app has over 15 million Snapchat+ members, and the new feature Buddy Passes could bring 45 million new users to try out premium features, with a possibility that they will convert to paying subscribers.

Of course, not everyone is going to use all passes; therefore, it’s a good promotion as an option for Snapchat users.

The social media platform is good at outperforming the competitors who are offering similar packages, such as Meta Verified and X Premium.

The service is particularly appealing to a younger audience, offering them add-on enhancements, exclusive features, and early access to experimental tools.

Subscribers can send Buddy passes from the Snapchat+ management pages within the app. Follow the process given by the app:

“Go to your Snapchat+ management page Tap ‘Send Buddy Passes’ Select three friends who aren’t already Snapchat+ subscribers Send them your Buddy Passes!”

