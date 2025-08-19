Elephant's Ball Playtime Melts Hearts Online! Watch

A heartwarming video of an elephant joyfully playing with a giant ball has stolen the internet’s heart.

Netizens are simply loving it!

The adorable clip features the elephant curling its trunk around the ball, nudging it with excitement, and even standing up to push it forward with its trunk.

The video was shared on Instagram by the Save Elephant Foundation. The caption read, “Chompu and her new favorite toy - you can tell just how much she loves it by the way she’s playing!

The clip quickly stole the hearts, with viewers expressing admiration for the animal’s playful spirit.

Past videos of elephants at play

It’s not just this one video; an earlier video featuring two elephants with disabilities also won widespread love on social media.

The post was shared by Lek Chailert, the founder of the foundation, showed the elephants joyfully playing ball together despite their physical challenges.

Check out the adorable video that will melt your heart:

In the caption, Chailert wrote, “Disability isn’t an obstacle to living a joyful life. Meet the adorable duo, Vana and Dao Thong- two brave elephant girls with disabilities. Vana has a disability in her left hind leg, while Dao Thong has one in her right. Despite their physical challenges, their hearts are full of happiness, and they still love to play ball together with joy and enthusiasm.”

A sweet reminder of life’s beauty

Videos like these often go viral because they portray the innocence and resilience of elephants.

Whether it is Chompu finding joy in her new toy or Van and Dao Thong overcoming challenges, such moments remind people that the simplest things bring the greatest joy.