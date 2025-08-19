Zara Tindall's friend stands by Meghan Markle after Taylor Swift blow

Zara Tindall's friend extended public support to Meghan Markle after Taylor Swift's big announcement left the Duchess upset.'

Delfina Blaquier took to her Instagram stories to promote the Duchess of Sussex's lifestyle brand As Ever.

The Argentine socialite dropped photos and a delightful video, showcasing shortbread cookies she made using the ingredients of Meghan's brand.

She wrote a heartfelt message by mentioning Meghan's official Instagram account, "There are the best shortbread cookies I have ever made at home."

For the unversed, Delfina also appeared on the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

She was recently pictured exchanging sweet words with Zara and Mike Tindall in Australia.

As per GB, Zara and Delfina "share ambassador duties for the Magic Millions Festival and were photographed together alongside their husbands in Australia in January."

Meghan Markle received a sweet nod from Delfina after it was reported that the mother-of-two is not happy after Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, overshadowed the trailer release of her Netflix show's second season.

As per Express, the source claimed, "Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle."

"Then Taylor’s announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan’s convinced it wasn’t just bad luck."