BLACKPINK joins BTS with iconic Wembley takeover

What happens when BLACKPINK, 78,000 screaming fans, and one of the world’s most iconic stadiums come together? A night London won’t be forgotten anytime soon.

The four-member band comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, just pulled off a milestone no K-pop girl group has before: headlining Wembley Stadium.

Not just for one night, but the girls delighted fans with two back-to-back sold-out shows that turned the legendary venue into a pink-powered spectacle.

Joining the ranks of legends like Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, BTS, and Oasis, BLACKPINK lit up Wembley with a two-and-a-half-hour show bursting with lasers, pyrotechnics, and nonstop energy.

Their high-octane setlist featured global anthems like Kill This Love, Shut Down, How You Like That, and Pink Venom, all met with thunderous cheers.

“What an absolute honour to be performing here at Wembley Stadium,” said Lisa, taking in the sea of fans. “We’re absolutely in awe of you guys for showing up and making this possible.”

Jennie called the experience “an epic dream,” while Rosé, clearly moved, added, “The last time we were here in London was insane, but this was a whole other level. We’re really grateful you stuck around and supported us.”

A major highlight of the night was the debut of their brand-new single Jump, which had already broken YouTube records with 26 million views in 24 hours. Fans at Wembley were the first in the world to see it performed live.

The show marked the first K-pop girl group ever to headline the legendary London venue and at the same time grand finale of BLACKPINK’s European leg on the “Deadline” world tour.

While BTS were the first K-pop act to headline Wembley in 2019, BLACKPINK now hold the title as the first-ever K-pop girl group to do so.