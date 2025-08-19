Meghan Markle shocking reaction to Taylor Swift new announcement laid bare

Meghan Markle left upset after Hollywood's mega star, Taylor Swift, overshadowed the former working royal with her latest announcement.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex marked her return to social media by releasing the much-awaited trailer of With Love, Meghan's second season, on August 12.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan shared a video showcasing herself and a series of celebrity guests enjoying the kitchen tips and tricks.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother captioned the post, "The best moments are made to be shared [gold-sparkle emoji] With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix."

On August 13, the unexpected guest appeared on Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, and it was none other than the globally renowned pop star.

She announced her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, breaking records for views on social media.

Now, Express reported that a royal commentator, Rob Shuter, revealed the Duchess of Sussex's sadness as the attention was diverted from her show's trailer to Swift's new album.

As per an insider, "Meghan thought her trailer would own the news cycle."

"Then Taylor’s announcement came in like a wrecking ball. Meghan’s convinced it wasn’t just bad luck," the source added.

Meghan saw the trailer of the second season "as her comeback moment, then Taylor took all the oxygen out of the room."

It is important to note that Taylor Swift is on good terms with Meghan Markle's estranged brother-in-law, Prince William, which might be the reason behind the Duchess of Sussex's bitter reaction.