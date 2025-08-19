Mariah Carey reveals her verdict on Grammys

Mariah Carey has recently revealed her verdict on Grammys in a new video.

The Always Be My Baby hit-maker made an appearance on Pitchfork's Over/Under YouTube series last week where she discussed pop culture symbols including Labubus, Crocs and Christmas.

During the video, Mariah shared her strong views on the award show after winning only five Grammy Awards over the years with her last nomination happened 16 years ago.

When asked about the biggest award show in music, the Obsessed crooner clearly responded, “I think the Grammys are overrated.”

Mariah went on to explain that she meant both the award show and the award itself.

Interestingly, the American singer-songwriter added, “But we love everybody.”

Elsewhere on the show, Mariah noted that Billboard charts are “underrated”.

In the video, the Emotions singer stated, “Well, they matter to me a lot. So, I’m gonna say they’re underrated, ’cause not everybody is in that world.”

Mariah also offered her view on world record which she believed is “underrated”.

Moreover, the singer mentioned that social media is “a little overrated”.

However, she added, “We all still enjoy it, but it is kind of overwhelmingly huge.”

Meanwhile, the Fantasy crooner pointed out that Labubu dolls are loved by everyone and she also started like wearing Crocs and even called Christmas “so underrated”.