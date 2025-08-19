Logan Paul calls wedding in Italy with Nina Agdal ‘best weekend’ of ‘life’

Logan Paul on 'perfect' wedding with Nina Agdal

Logan Paul is gushing over his wedding with Nina Agdal in full spirit, with a heartfelt social media post.

Source: Instagram

“Best weekend of my life, I hope I never come down,” the Youtube turned WWE star wrote in the caption, after taking to Instagram to post a photo carousel of snaps from the wedding festivities.

“To make unforgettable and everlasting memories with the people you love most is truly the greatest blessing humans can experience,” he continued.

“God delivered in every way. This wedding was the perfect way to kick off the rest of our lives @ninaagdal. I love you and our beautiful baby girl Esme so so much. Let’s make more babies,” Paul added in the message.

The groom also named the “award winners” of the wedding, which included names of family, friends and the organizers of the lavish wedding.

Paul and Agdal officially became husband and wife after saying “I do” in a romantic ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, August 15.

Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple celebrated their big day with their 10-month-old daughter, Esmé, by their side.

The 30-year-old groom looked sharp in a white suit jacket paired with black trousers and a bow tie, while the 33-year-old model stunned in a strapless lace gown with a corseted bodice.

Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul, was also there with his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam.

The boxer shared heartfelt moments from the celebration on Instagram Stories, even admitting, “I’ve seriously been crying.” Jake chose a classic black suit for the occasion, while Jutta wore a light blue dress.

The wedding brought together family, love, and emotion, marking a new chapter for Logan and Nina as they begin married life together with their daughter.