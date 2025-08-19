Thailand to allow crypto conversion for foreign tourists

Thailand will launch a pilot project for an 18 months time span which will allow international visitors to exchange cryptocurrency with baht, the official currency of Thailand, for spending.

Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on August 18, 2025: “We want to take every action to facilitate foreign tourists for their stays in Thailand.”

“This new program adds a new innovation to replace overseas visitors’ cash and credit card use here,” Chunhavajira further added.

The initiative named TouristDigipay, will begin in the fourth quarter through a regulatory sandbox and target tourism-focused digital adoption.

Beneficiaries will only be able to convert crypto into baht, while merchants will receive settlement exclusively in the local currency.

Finance Ministry officials imposed a limit on monthly spending under this program to 500,000 baht and each transaction will go through licensed e-money service providers to prevent money laundering.

Chinese visitors arrivals dropped to 33% during the 2025 biannual has forced country policymakers to focus on attracting travelers from the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asia’s third-biggest economy is using alternative strategies to revive its tourism sector, which makes up around 12% of national GDP.