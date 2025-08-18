King forced to return home after emergency

King Felipe of Spain has returned home after cutting short his summer vacation with his beloved family due to a national emergency.

The monarch responded to the devastating wildfires ravaging Spain's northwest region, which have scorched nearly 390,000 acres and claimed multiple lives.

The King and his family were reportedly vacationing in southern Greece at a home owned by the King and Queen of the Netherlands.

He was forced to fly to the Headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) at the Torrejón Air Base, northeast of Madrid, on August 17.

The King was briefed on the massive wildfires that are decimating the northwest region of the country.

Up to 20 major fires are burning in the Galicia region of Spain, as well as in neighboring Portugal, according to reports.

Sky News reported on Monday that upon the King's arrival, an additional 500 soldiers were deployed to fight the fires, taking the total to 1,900.

In a video posted to Instagram, King Felipe, 57, thanked "all active military, civilians, volunteers, etc. that are fighting the devastating wildfires ravaging much of our country."

"[You have] our recognition and maximum gratitude for the incredible effort and work you are doing to protect the civilian population and try to extinguish them as quickly as possible," the post read in Spanish.

The country is said to be receiving aid from the European Union's firefighting forces; however, the whole of southeastern Europe is currently suffering from wildfires, with recent requests also coming from Greece, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Albania.