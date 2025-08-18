Molly Mae Hague faces double trouble with Bambi's biting and G Wagon fines

Molly Mae Hague admits guilt over 'gentle parenting' with daughter Bambi

Molly Mae Hague has shared her recent worries about her daughter Bambi's 'gentle parenting' in a new YouTube video.

The multimillionaire, 26, who often speaks openly about her motherhood online, once again discussed her experiences with fans in her latest post, decarling: 'It's the complete opposite of what I want my child to be.'

She also expressed her confusion over whether taking her two-year-old daughter out for ice-cream after she had bitten two other children, could be seen as a 'reward for bad behaviour.'

Her guilt intensified when her sister Zoe Rae, 28, told her it was not the right decision to give Bambi a treat.

Opening up on the ordeal, Molly explained: 'I got a call from nursery today to tell me that she has bitten another child at nursery. This isn't the first time time it's happened.'

This comes after Molly appeared unfazed when she received her sixth penalty of the year on Friday.

The former Love Island star was spotted peeling yet another parking ticket off her flashy G-Wagon.

The fine, typically of £75 for an on-street violation is reduced by half if paid within 14 days, reported DailyMail.

Her public appearance also followed after Tommy Fury admitted he does not blame Molly for calling off their relationship last year.