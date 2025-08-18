Princess Andre seconds mum Katie Price's view on 'scary' Mucky Mansion

Princess Andre is taking fans to the scary wanderland!

The rising star has gained significant fame at just 18, particularly following the latest season of her hit ITV2 reality show, The Princess Diaries.

Now, Princess has stunned fans as she opened up about her frightening experiences while living in her mother Katie Price's infamous 'Mucky Mansion.'

Princess, the daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price admitted 'bad experiences' happened in the house: 'It was a really scary house. A lot went on there. So I didn't really like it.'

Previously, Katie also admitted to being a victim of attacks on her home.

She claimed that the house is haunted by the spirit of a small child, while a number of her pets have died in the property. The family eventually left the £2 million home last May.

Speaking about the West Sussex property, she said: 'I absolutely hate the Mucky mansion, even how it's been called the Mucky Mansion because of all the stuff that happened. I never want to see it again. I am excited. New beginnings, new start.'

In the first episode of her ITV show, The Princess Diaries, which aired on Sunday night, Princess opened up about her childhood trauma and her famous mother Katie Price's turbulent divorces.