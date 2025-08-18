Google, NASA to build AI-powered medical assistant for space missions

Google and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have joined hands to build AI-powered medical assistance to medically support astronauts on long-duration missions in deep space.
The project aims to help astronauts with medical issues they face when operating beyond low Earth orbit and on Mars and Moon missions, where communication delays with Earth make real-time consultations next to impossible.
The pilot assistant named as a Crew Medical Officer Digital Assistance (CMO-DA) is a type of Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) and expected to revolutionize human spaceflight with its Artemis program.
This multimodal tool, running on Google’s Cloud’s Vertex AI, handles text, speech, and images with trials showing 88 percent diagnostic accuracy.
Google representative issued a statement, “This digital assistant is trained on spaceflight literature, the AI system uses cutting-edge natural language processing and machine learning techniques to safely provide real-time analyses of crew health and performance.”
The diagnosis will be based on reported symptoms. However, efforts are underway to further test and improve the model.
Given the occurrence of communication delays during space missions and impossibility of swift return to Earth, the AI tool has become the need of the hour.
The technology could also be used in remote and challenging environments on Earth where access to medical emergencies and facilities is limited.
The Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University reveals that 15% chance of catastrophic Pacific coast disaster...
World Games 2025 started on August 7, 2025 and concluded on August 17, 2025
Surf Life Saving New South Wales closed the beach following the frightening incident
At first look, there appears to be no direct link between the term 'Bela' and the President Donald Trump
Skibidi comes from a viral YouTube animated series and is mostly used as a funny or random word
Pokémon Champions will be the main battle at next year’s World Championships