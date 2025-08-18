AI-powered humanoid robots make strides in household chores

A recent breakthrough in AI and robotics has reignited debate over the significant role artificial intelligence can play in domestic life. With the notable advancements in AI and robotics, the dream of automated household chores feels closer.

According to CNET news, the California based robotics firm has released a video. The video footage showed machine folding six towels, completing each in around 22 seconds.

According to the company, the trial emphasizes how far humanoid robots have come in handling household tasks.

The video shows how perfectly a robot crouches to load a washing machine, performing tasks by grasping multiple towels at once. It seems like an exciting step forward towards the ability of such machines to handle tasks just like a human.

It has been observed that other robotic developers have been making efforts in pursuing similar applications.

The Norwegian company 1X has also showcased its humanoid model carrying laundry baskets, and subsequently operating washing machines. These demonstrations culminate the growing focus on domestic robots.

Robots can now perform certain aspects of laundry, but they have certain limitations such as sorting clothes, managing sheer fabrics, and operating appliances with various designs.

In addition, broader implications are required, and the demo of Figure 02’s towel-folding video suggests that routine tasks may be among the initial areas where humanoid robots find acceptance globally.