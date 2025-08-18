Prince Andrew could drop new bombshell to protect Beatrice, Eugenie

Prince Andrew set his eyes on securing major royal roles for his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, ahead of Prince William's expected announcement in the future.

The Duke of York could drop a new bombshell on King Charles after he received bad news about his future in the Prince of Wales' reign.

Historian Andrew Lownie, the author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, claimed that William will not do any favours for his uncle once he ascends the throne.

In conversation with Woman’s Day, the royal expert said, "William will do it alone [get rid of Prince Andrew] and probably get rid of Harry as well," even if he has to contact the parliament.

This might have led Andrew to reach out to his cancer-stricken brother, the present monarch, and make an unexpected demand of making the York sisters full-time working royals.

"Andrew knows he will receive no favours once William is king. His ambitions are now centred on his daughters becoming working royals," Lownie claimed.

The royal commentator further shed light on Prince William and Princess Catherine's dislike for the Duke of York, sharing, "They don’t like him personally and can see the danger he poses to the institution that William will inherit."

Time will tell about the future of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in the royal household after facing back-to-back controversies involving their father.