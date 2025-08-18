Taylor Swift's pal shares honest thoughts on singer's new album

Taylor Swift’s close friend Zoe Kravitz has recently shared her honest thoughts on the singer’s new album, The Life of A Showgirl.

The Blink Twice director praised the Cruel Summer crooner while promoting her new movie, Caught Stealing along with Austin Butler.

Taylor revealed that she’s “heard bits of” The Life of a Showgirl, which will be released on October 3.

“It’s fantastic, of course. No skips,” she told the outlet.

The interviewer replied to Zoe’s take with, “No skips? That’s rare” to which the Divergent actress replied, “For her, it’s not.”

Earlier, Taylor launched the cover artwork and track list for the new album during her August 12 appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Interestingly, the songstress opened up that she wrote her new music while staging her s21-month, world-wide Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, Zoe previously recalled Taylor was kind enough to let the actress and her mom Lisa Bonet stay at her LA’s home during the California wildfire emergency in January.

The Batman actress confessed that she almost destroyed the singer’s bathroom during her stay.

For the unversed, Zoe and Taylor’s friendship goes beyond 2016 when the pair were spotted getting dinner together in New York City.

The actress and director spoke highly of her pal during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in August 2024.

At the time, Zoe mentioned, “After she performs for however many thousands of people, she just comes over after and we, like, drink some wine, eat a burger, and hang out.”

“You would just never know that she’d just performed at Wembley Stadium,” she added.