Romeo Beckham sparks backlash for 'soulless' copy of one singer

Romeo Beckham gets criticised for new vacation pictures with Harper

Romeo Beckham’s latest pictures from the Beckhams’ family vacations had all fans saying the same thing.

The 22-year-old athlete took to Instagram on Saturday, August 16, and shared a carousel of pictures from the family holiday featuring his 14-year-old sister, Harper.

However, fans noticed that the former footballer looked strikingly similar to Justin Bieber and some even did a double take.

Flocking to Romeo’s comments, several social media users criticised him for trying to appear a clone of the Baby hitmaker, while others also slammed him for having “privilege” because of his famous dad, David Beckham, without having his own identity.

“No work, too much papa-money!,” commented a user, while another criticised his low hanging shorts, which became a signature look for Justin earlier, writing, “Please pull up your shorts, you look ridiculous!”

“Pull up your pants boy,” another echoed, while one wrote, “Someone is copying the wigga look for Bieber it seems.”

Another chimed in, “Why have you always been obsessed with Bieber and being a clone of him? Not hating but you’re way better looking at a much nicer bloke from what I’ve seen over the years. Be yourself, you don’t need to copy anyone else.”

“I THOUGHT HE’S JUSTIN BIERBER (sic),” screamed one.

Romeo has not responded to any of the comments.