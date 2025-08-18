Abdul Carter fires shot after viral block: 'Might be only highlight'

Abdul Carter fires shot after viral block: 'Might be the only highlight'

The Giants' first-round pick was on the wrong end of a viral highlight. New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter got a taste of the NFL’s intensity in the team’s 31-12 preseason win over the New York Jets, experiencing his first rough initiation.

Abdul Carter has only been the member of the New York Giants for a few months, but he's already steeping himself in the Big Apple rivalry with the New York Jets.

A clip of the former Penn State star and no.3 overall pick being put on his backside by a chip block from Jets tight end Stone Smartt was all over social media on Saturday (August 16) night, and he responded on Sunday:

Check out the block that went viral:

Carter’s assessment was spot on-the giants dominated the Jets on Saturday. Another standout performance from fellow first-round pick Jaxson Dart helped Big Blue outscore Gang Green 31-13.

Carter contributed to the win with an assisted tackle, teaming up with Brian Burns to shut down Breece Hall for no gain.

Carter has started his pro career on a high note, limiting the Jet’s starters to a punt and field goal.

He held Justin Fields to 1-of-5 for 4 yards and nearly sacked Adrian Martinez in the second half. After a promising week 1 against the Bills, Carter is showing he’s worth the hype.

Adbul Carter is poised to be a key component of the New York Giants’ formidable pass rush, joining forces with seasoned players like Dexter Lawrence II, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. This dynamic quartet is expected to pose significant challenges for opposing offenses.

When does Abdul Carter make his NFL debut?

Carter will make his final official NFL debut -and hope to be not on the wrong end of any other viral highlights on September 7, against the Washington Commanders.