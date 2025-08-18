Prince Andrew explicit video leak haunts King Charles, royal family

Prince Andrew gave new tension to King Charles as bombshell claims emerged about the Duke's allegedly inappropriate videos.

For the unversed, the Duke of York often made it to the negative headlines due to his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal expert, Andrew Lownie, made explosive revelations about Andrew in the newly aired Channel 5 documentary, Andrew & Fergie: The Duke and Duchess of Excess.

The author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York said that he tried to find a positive aspect of Andrew's life, but 99% of the people he interviewed shared negative experiences.

Moreover, Lownie raised eyebrows by alleging that Jeffrey used to film explicit videos and the Duke of York might be featured in that compromising material.

As per the Mirror, he said in the documentary, "I think one of the most worrying things I discovered was the amount of kompromat there must be on Andrew. We know that Jeffrey Epstein had filmed people in his home."

The royal commentator revealed that the video tapes sold out, but he is "amazed" that they still have not been on social media.

Lownie said, "There is material from my sources talking about kompromat in China, in Libya, in the Middle East, and elsewhere. So I mean, there must be an awful lot of sex tapes running around, and I'm just amazed that they haven't hit the internet."

It is important to note that there is no confirmation about Prince Andrew being on those tapes yet.

Notably, Daily Mail's Richard Eden unveiled the fears of King Charles and royals, who "still live in fear, frankly, of what could come out."