Prince William 'could be first monarch' not to reside in Buckingham Palace

There is a possibility that Prince William will not choose Buckingham Palace as his residence when he becomes King, inside sources have claimed.

It all began with the major development that the Prince and Princess of Wales has have made a calculative decision for their family as they prepare for a “fresh start” in their new home, Forest Lodge.

This move has raised questions about the future of Buckingham Palace once William ascends the throne. According to new claims reported by the Mail, it now appears unlikely that William will ever to live there, with speculations that the Palace could instead be permanently opened to the public and reserved only for major state occasions.

Interestingly, William could become the first monarch not to reside in a Palace or castle upon succeeding Charles.

GB News has also confirmed the couple will move into Forest Lodge, a 300-year-old house in Windsor Great Park, along with three children.

Forest Lodge was last renovated in 2001 at a cost of £1.5million when it was valued at £5.5million.

Today, it is estimated to be worth around £16million if placed on the open market.

Conveniently, Forest Lodge is just a few miles from Lambrook School, which Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis attend.