Charli XCX excites fans with glimpse of new mockumentary ‘The Moment’

Charlie XCX thrilled fans with the first look of her new Mockumentary, The Moment.

The 360 singer, who wrapped her Brat Tour on August 15 in Gwacheon, South Korea, hinted at new chapter in her career.

Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a carousel post of her stage backdrops which said, "Please don’t let it be over," hinting towards seemingly marking the end of the Brat era.

In a second snap, Charli teased her exciting new chapter as she shared a short clip of a film slate ahead of her upcoming new film The Moment.

She also captioned the post with same text written in first image.

The Moment is based on the singer's original idea and sees Charli play herself.

According to the Dailymail, the plot details are being kept under wraps but Charli is teaming up with celebrated production company A24 to make the film.

Her longtime collaborator A. G. Cook, who worked on her hugely successful Brat album, will compose the score.

The British singer, whose number one album became a cultural phenomenon last summer, took home Best Album, Artist of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Dance Act and Best Song Writing.

Last month, Charli also enjoyed a Brat summer wedding as she tied the knot with The 1975's George Daniel in a low key ceremony at Hackney Town Hall.

The Moment film is expected to be released by September 2025