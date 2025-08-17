Selena Gomez no longer friends with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham

Selena Gomez has recently maintained a distance from Nicola Peltz and her husband Brooklyn Beckham after their “attention seeking behaviour”.

Over the last few years, the trio previously had a close bond as the Only Murders in the Building actress called them “throuple” back in 2023.

However, Selena was notably absent from Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal earlier this month.

According to The Sun, a source revealed that the “throuple no longer exists” as the Emilia Perez actress expressed her disappointment over the couple’s “diva-like behaviour”.

“Last year, Selena observed Nicola's behaviour toward her and fiancé Benny Blanco turned into a constant quest for attention,” spilled an insider.

Another source mentioned that there were many “tense moments, for example, during dinners and lunches, where Nicola would try to sit where photographers could get the best angle”.

And in turn, the billionaire heiress was not nice to Selena “if people weren't paying enough attention to her,” said an insider.

Not only that, Nicola has been spreading negative things about the singer which left Selena eengraged and caused arguments between the duo.

The source explained that Selena had tried multiple times to salvage her friendship with Nicola but the “trust and connection” was now gone.

Meanwhile, Selena’s absence from the vow renewal as well as no birthday or anniversary wishes confirmed that she’s no longer friends with Nicola and Brooklyn.