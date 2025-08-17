Prince William, Kate send unexpected request to Forest Lodge neighbours

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ready to move into their ‘forever home’ Forest Lodge by the end of this year as restoration work on the property is already underway.

Kensington Palace made the big announcement on Friday to confirm the ongoing speculations for weeks about the Prince and Princess of Wales moving out of the Adelaide Cottage.

While the Wales family will be moving houses, they will remain in the vicinity of Windsor Great Park. However, as the family prepares for the big move, neighbours at the new property have already been issued an unexpected notice from the royal couple.

Two separate families, who lived in cottages next to the eight-bedroom mansion, were asked to vacate their properties.

“They were told to move out. I guess they were given somewhere else, but they were told they had to move,” a well-connected source told the Mail on Sunday.

“They were not expecting it,” the insider said of the surprise request. The source said the houses were “very close” to the lodge and William and Kate “don’t want any Tom, Dick or Harry living in those houses if there are going to be royals there.”

The cottages at the estate are owned by the Crown Estate and rented out to people. According to the report, the tenants were surprised “surprised” to receive the request.

However, the source emphasised that no eviction notices have been issued yet.