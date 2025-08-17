Prince Harry, Meghan give nod to Prince George’s new milestone in statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not have friendly ties with Prince William and Kate Middleton, but it seems that the Sussexes are making efforts to thaw the icy relations.

The Duke of Sussex had already extended an olive branch to his father King Charles and his estranged brother during a peace summit, but now, there seems to be a special meant for Harry’s eldest nephew in a new statement.

After stepping down from their senior royal positions, Harry and Meghan founded their Archewell Foundation to continue with their charitable efforts. Amid the ongoing correspondence between Montecito and Buckingham Palace, Archewell released a new message for all those returning to school and especially those starting a new chapter

Under the headline, “Filling Backpacks, Fueling Dreams” the message highlighted the work of a charity encouraging young children they are valued.

As students are ready to kick off the new school year in 2025, a Los Angeles-based non-profit, Big Sunday, decided to distribute backpacks full of supplies for under-resourced students and schools.

Their mission is to “connect people through acts of service that strengthen communities, improve lives, and remind us we all belong”.

While the statement was intended to shed light on the charity work, the message also had undertones of new beginnings which are meant for the future monarch and Harry’s nephew, Prince George, who turned 12 last month.

The year 12 for an heir to the throne is crucial as they will not only be deciding on what secondary school would they go to, but also have stricter royal protocols.

Meanwhile, Archewell statement was intended to send “reminders to each student that they are seen, valued, and capable of great things”.