Sussexes turn Archie's favourite dance videos into Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate Uganda charity in upcoming Netflix release

A lockdown dance craze loved by Prince Archie has become centerpiece of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next Netflix project.

The couple's production company, Archewell, is behind Masaka Kids: A Rhythm Within, a documentary short that highlights a Uganda charity providing orphaned children with a home, hope, and sense of belonging.

When launching Archewell Productions, Harry and Meghan pledged to 'spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories,' and this new project reflects that mission.

It is to be noted that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not directly involved in filming, they were fascinated by the Masaka Kids' viral videos during lockdown, reported GB News.

'They would watch the videos regularly with Archie at home,' a spokesman for the couple told The Telegraph.

'So they were already admirers of the organisation before the film project came to them in 2023.'

The film is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.

This comes after Meghan recently celebrated her 44th birthday on 4th August, Prince Harry is believed to be working on launching a 'new charity' alongside Seeiso of Lesotho in an effort to compete with rival organisation Sentebale, following his split from the charity.

The Duke of Sussex stepped down from Senetable after a report accused him of 'harming' its reputation.