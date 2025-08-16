Katie Price's 'down to earth' response leaves fans in tears 

It's time for Katie Price to respond back to her ex Peter Andre' bombshell claims.
The drama began when Katie, on an episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, blamed Princess' her daughter's management for not allowing her to attend her 18th birthday party, which was being filmed for the reality series.
On Thursday, Peter, 52, issued a statement accusing Katie of spreading 'baseless lies' over the last 16 years.
Just three hours later, Claire Powell, took to Instagram to share a cryptic message that read: 'The most dangerous anger comes from someone with a good heart. They hold it in, stay calm, and forgive, until one day, they can't any more. Do not push a good person too far.'
For context, Claire Powell, is the founder of The Can Group management agency, had previously managed both Katie and Peter, helping them earn millions.
Following these developments, Katie issued her stance in an Instagram post, writing: 'Saints and Sinners. I know I always be a sinner. That's fair, I allowed myself to fall into a reliance on drugs and alcohol. At times, I was not the mother I should have been while I struggled with mental illness.
Katie continued: 'I have had my reasons. I was sexually abused. I do not want to make excuses. I have recognised my issues and worked to put them behind me. Then there saints. Some are genuine, they have helped me and some are fake. They play the victim and to succeed in life they need a villain. or at least a Sinner. Without the Sinner they don't get to be the Saint.
She added: 'Anyway, all you SInners keep your heads up and keep trying to be better. All you Saints, it's ok not to be perfect.'
Katie shares two children, Junior, 20, Princess, 19 with Peter. The couple split in 2019.
