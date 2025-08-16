Queen Elizabeth’s favorite boozy dessert makes summer comeback

Queen Elizabeth's love for all things sweet

The late Queen Elizabeth II may not have been known for her culinary curiosity, but when it came to indulgence, she certainly had a sweet spot.

A self-confessed chocoholic, she adored decadent desserts like truffles and chocolate marquise. But according to her former royal chef Darren McGrady, there was one boozy treat she loved that might surprise you.

In a recent video shared on his YouTube channel, McGrady revealed that the Queen often requested brandy snaps for “afternoon tea or summer desserts.”

The crunchy, caramel like biscuits, traditionally filled with cream and given a boozy kick, were a nostalgic favorite for the monarch.

Brandy snaps are as classic as British sweets come, with a history dating back to 1279 in the street markets of Hull. Simple, elegant, and unmistakably indulgent, it’s no wonder they found their way onto the Queen’s tea table.

Nutritionist Charlotte Faure Green describes brandy snaps as the ultimate crowd pleaser. “Brandy snaps can insert instant nostalgia into a dinner party,” she explains.

“They’re crisp, light, and just a little bit showy without being fussy which is probably why they became such a hit in the ’70s and ’80s.”

Traditionally filled with whipped cream or ice cream, brandy snaps strike the perfect balance between indulgence and refreshment.

“The cool combo of soft filling against the golden, lacy shell works every time and won’t feel too heavy,” says Faure Green.

For a modern twist, she suggests topping them with berries though the real magic lies in enjoying them as they are.

Ultimately, it’s about more than just flavor. “True health is about balance, and that means having space for foods that nourish your soul as well as those that nourish your body,” she adds.

“Brandy snaps shared as part of a summer table with people you love? That’s soul food.”