Erin becomes a Category 4 hurricane: Threat looms over?

Erin becomes a Category 4 hurricane: Threat loams over?

Erin, a power Atlantic hurricane, strengthen into destructive Category 3 in the Caribbean and likely to grow more to reach next level at Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported: “The storm is currently 275 kilometers away in northeast British Oversea Territory of Anguilla with maximum constant wind pace of 209 kph (130 mph) and moving to west-northwest with a slight speed of 31 kph."

NHC explained the situation: “All of our best consensus aids show Erin is turning safely towards the east of the United States, but it will be a much closer call for Bermuda, the stronger eastern landing side of Erin.”

The first Atlantic hurricane is not projected to hit land area so far but nearby areas are facing strong winds that trigger landslides and possible flooding.

Tropical storm was turning to Category 4 earlier on Friday too which later did not go as expected due to change in direction slowed down the pace and most probably sooner it will move away from continental United States.

Meteorological department of Sint Maarten, St. Barthelemy and St. Martin has placed tropical strom watches.

Puerto Rico has confirmed the inspection of 367 shelters, ready for any catastrophic circumstances as a rescue purpose space for locals while the U.S. has deployed more than 200 emergency agency employees to tackle any tragedy.