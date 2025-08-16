97-year-old smashes Parkrun record with 250 event

Grace Chambers has become Europe’s oldest Parkrunner to reach the 250 run milestone.

The 97-year-old has just finished a 5k run at Ormeau Park in south Belfast.

Grace has started this journey at the age of 88 and she has no plans to quit it anytime soon.

To one’s surprise, she had a stent fitted 4 weeks ago but she still took part in the parkrun, accomplishing a major milestone.

Grace started her journey on the suggestion of a staff member on her rehabilitation team who volunteered at Ormeau Parkrun.

Her daughters further encouraged her and she took part in her first parkrun in 2016. Within no time she became the talk of the town.

Grace said, “Everyone kept saying: ‘This woman in her 80s has turned up thinking she can do a parkrun.’ Well I certainly showed them.”

Grace smashed numerous records for runners in her age category.

“I just love it, all the people you meet, it’s just wonderful. People from all over Northern Ireland come and mix at Parkrun and you would not have had people from all the communities mixing like that when I was growing up,” Grace said.

She added, “I have probably done a lot more than 250 Park runs, but the ones during covid do not count.”

Having been assisted by her two friends Cathy and Sue, she said, “I would not be here without them, they take me to run each week and go around with me.”

Despite hitting a snag one week before 250th run, Grace did not succumb to a setback and broke the record, proving herself to be an epitome of courage and determination.