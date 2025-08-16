‘Trash Talk’ men’s app breached in major hack

TeaOnHer, a dating app that allows men to post anonymously accounts of women they have data, suffered from serious privacy setback, exposing thousands of users’ personal data to internet,

According to security researchers, the leaked sensitive information included driver’s selfies, licences, email addresses, and private messages.

The breach was reported earlier this month and it was patched within a week after being reported by TechCrunch.

The hacking of trash talk men’s dating app drew the public attention as TeaOnHer was the second most downloaded app on the Apple App Store at that time and Tea, the rival app, was the third most.

This is not the first-of-its-kind incident of data breaching as just weeks earlier Tea app that allows women to share the red flags about the men they have dated, also suffered a major privacy blowback.

Following that incident, Tea also faced a second leak within days, exposing the private messages and information of 1.1 million users.

Given the massive data infringement, both applications Tea and TeaOnHer might face potential lawsuits from the affected users, according to NBC News.

The latest breach prompted discussion among users. One user wrote, “Was this just a revenge project made by the original with the only intention of doxxing some men?”

Another one commented, “ Wait, so they saw what happened with the first app getting ‘hacked’ and decided, let’s store user info in the same negligent way?”

However Newville Media Corporation, the developer of TeaOnHer, has not yet commented on this breach.

The massive surge in this data hacking has shed light on the dark side of modern dating and ignited debate over ethics and security of these anonymous dating platforms.