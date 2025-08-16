82 years late, but still in good condition: library book returned- know each detail

You’ve probably seen book lovers around the world who collect rare books and establish their own libraries, offering people in the community the chance to read or even take home.

Whenever you get a book issued, the first thing you keep in mind is the return date, and the library staff stamps it as a reminder that the book must be returned by a fixed deadline; exceeding it would otherwise cost you an extra amount to pay.

An 82-year-old overdue library book was recently returned to the San Antonio Public Library by the borrower's grandchild, with a note attached that read, “Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore.”

All details about book title and its author

The book that was borrowed 82 years ago from San Antonio Public Library, titled: Your Child, His Family, and Friends, written by Frances Bruce Strain, has been returned decades later.

That book was checked out in July 1943 and returned this past June from a person in Oregon, according to the press release issued by the library.

The letter contained a very interesting statement for the library, explaining how the person discovered the borrowed book inside a family box:

"After the recent death of my father, I inherited a few boxes of books he left behind," wrote the person.

The San Antonio Public Library has made that letter public by sharing it on their Instagram handle and signed with the initials P.A.A.G.

The book provides a guide for parents on helping their children navigate personal relationships. What’s most surprising is that the book was issued when the person’s father was just 11 years old.

The letter further reads:

"The book must have been borrowed by my grandmother, Maria del Socorro Aldrete Flores (Cortez). in that year, she transferred to Mexico City to work at the US Embassy. She must have taken the book with her, and some 82 years later, it ended up in my possession."

The person who returned the book added, “I hope there is no late fee for it because Grandma won’t be able to pay for it anymore.”

Has the library charged overdue fine?

The library said it stopped charging overdue fines in 2021. The book had a warning that overdue fines were 3 cents a day, that would have been amounting to $900. but with inflation, it’s over $16,000.

Which library in the world received the most overdue library book?

Eight decades may seem like a long time for an overdue library book, but it’s nowhere near the record.

Guinness World Records says the most overdue library book was returned to Sidney Sussex College, University of Cambridge, England, in 1956.

It was borrowed in 1668, some 288 years earlier. Although, no fine was charged.