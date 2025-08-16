Prince Harry warned against making unwise decision amid King Charles health woes

Prince Harry receives stern warning after Meghan's deal

Prince Harry has been advised to take wise step if he really wants to make amends with the royal family amid his father King Charles health woes.

The Duke of Sussex has already lost some of the trust in his relationships with King Charles, Prince William and other senior members of the Firm.

The cracks in the royal family have become harder to ignore since Harry walked away from royal life with his wife Meghan Markle by his side in 2020.

Harry and Meghan have carved a new way to be financially independent to fund their Montecito lifestyle. He even had to reveal intimate family moments with his royal relatives via both the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, and in his 2023 memoir Spare.

Harry was accused of doing that for a hefty price tag. He was reportedly aware that airing his family’s dirty laundry would bring in a lot of money.

A royal expert has claimed this came at a cost, adding that as Harry’s pockets may have been getting fuller and fuller, the trust between himself and his family was getting thinner and thinner.

Jasmine Carey, in article for Express UK, warned Harry against doing any new stunt, saying: "I think it’s now time for Harry to finally decide once and for all if money or family is more important."

The expert continued: "If Harry is serious about reconciliation, he needs to fully prove that no matter what money he is offered, he will not expose intimate family moments again, whether that be in a book, on a series, or in a documentary."

Meghan and Harry have renewed their Netflix deal, but experts and historians are cautioning the Duke against repeating past mistakes amid speculations that the Sussexes can reveal more private family information and moments as a big price tag is involved.

The expert went on: "If Harry is serious about reconciliation, he needs to fully prove that no matter what money he is offered, he will not expose intimate family moments again, whether that be in a book, on a series, or in a documentary."