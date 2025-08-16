Prince Harry receives upsetting update about former charity Sentebale

Prince Harry’s beloved charity appears to be falling apart after the Duke of Sussex was forced to make a heart-breaking decision to resign.

Sentebale, an African charity which Harry had cofounded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, was meant to support children affected from HIV/AIDs in Lesotho and Botswana. A four-month long investigation by UK Charity Commission found that “all sides” were to be blamed for “governance weaknesses”.

While it cleared the Duke of Sussex from any individual claims of bullying made by charity chair Dr Chanduaka, the probe’s conclusion doesn’t seem to help the case for the organisation.

According to a report by The Times, four of the five employees based in the London’s office have now been removed, including its global head of finance and compliance.

Sentebale confirmed to the Daily Mail on Thursday that there is now “only one full-time staff member operating at its UK headquarters”.

A source had told The Times that “between April and September there will be a total of seven departures across three locations”. The redundancy letter, which was sent to staff in April, stated that the group “does not have” donor funding and that it is in “retrenchment”.

Following Harry’s departure, the donors who were loyal to the Duke of Sussex stopped donating to the charity, costing hundreds of thousands of pounds in essential funding.

Harry had founded the charity in his late mother Princess Diana’s memory and was devastated by the boardroom battle which seemingly “stole his life’s work”.