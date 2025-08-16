China unveils world’s first humanoid robot capable of giving birth

China is striving to become a global leader in the robotics industry and the country has already made significant progress.

From hosting the world's first Robo-Olympics to opening the world’s humanoid robot store, the East Asian state has done it all.

Now, another startling innovation has sent the scientific community into a frenzy as the scientists in China have developed the world’s first “pregnancy robot” capable of carrying a baby to term and giving birth.

Experts said that the robot’s prototype is expected to be released next year, adding, “humanoids will be equipped with an artificial womb that receives nutrients through a hose”.

Kaiwa Technology under the leadership of Dr Zhang Qifeng is at the forefront of this innovation.

Several media outlets have reported that the machine wouldn’t just be an incubator but a humanoid that’ll be able to replicate the full process, from conception to child birth.

Dr Zhang said, “The artificial womb technology is already ready and needs to be implanted in the robot’s abdomen,” adding, “this will allow a real person and the robot can interact to achieve pregnancy.”

As many showed support for the innovation there are several critics who condemn the technology as ethically problematic and unnatural.

This comes amid the fertility rates in China has dropped to alarmingly low levels. According to some reports, the infertility in the country rose from 11.9 per cent in 2007 to 18 per cent in 2020.