Meta plans fourth AI restructuring in six months

After receiving an unsatisfactory response to its newest open-source model, Meta is planning to restructure its Artificial Intelligence (AI) efforts for the fourth time in six months.

Mark Zuckerberg plans the fourth overhaul for AI restructuring amid the heated AI competition in Silicon Valley intensifies.

As reported by the Information, on Friday august15,2025, Meta plans to divide the new unit “Superintelligence Labs”, into four groups:

A new lab currently known as TBD Lab (to be determined)

Product team that includes Meta AI assistants

A team dedicated to infrastructure

FAIR (All four AI Research) Fundamental laboratories focused on long-term research.

Meta CEO is said to be progressively serious in encouraging the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) machine capable of thinking more than humans while looking for company’s new sources of income.

Additionally, along with the restructuring, Zuckerberg is also making a massive expansion to support AI Development.

META is expanding its data center infrastructures, securing a $29 billion U.S. dollars financing deal with PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital.

Zuckerberg plans fourth AI restructuring overhaul amid heated AI competition in Silicon Valley

Furthermore, Zuckerberg confirmed plans to invest hundreds of billions in AI data centers during as reported in July.

The company also raised the bottom end of its annual capital expenditure forecast by $66 billion to $72 billion last month.

However, rising infrastructure and talent acquisition costs are expected to drive higher in by 2026.

Besides the recruitment of highly paid researchers and the continued soaring costs for data center infrastructure and employee salaries, Meta is expecting to see operational costs growth in 2026 surpass the growth rate in 2025.