Black bear takes relaxing dip in Tennessee hot tub: watch

A black bear was found relaxing ultimately by taking a soak in a hot tub in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The incident occurred at a local house where residents discovered a black bear bathing in their outdoor hot tub.

Two women captured a playful moment on their mobile phones, showing the bear casually making itself at home in the hot water.

Black bears are often found in the forests of Tennessee. They are naturally curious and highly intelligent animals.

As omnivores, they spend much of their time searching for food. In late summer, they travel miles to search for more food as they prepare for winter hibernation.

Black bears also have a strong sense of smell that leads them to investigate anything with a scent, due to which they often enter houses near forests, where they are often seen exploring garbage, pet food, and even outdoor cooking areas.

A similar incident occurred here but this time the black bear found the hot tub and took a moment to relax.

The video also shows a bear playing with bath accessories. The eye witnesses reacted: "oh he'll rip that apart."

This hot tub encounter ended without any mishap as the bear left on its own and no one was harmed.

However, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency advises residents to take precautions such as securing trash, removing bird feeders, and keeping doors and windows closed.

While black bears generally avoid humans and are considered shy, encounters can happen, especially in areas like Pigeon Forge, a popular tourist town near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.