Princess Anne hard work pays off as King Charles gives huge honour

King Charles honoured his sister, Princess Anne, by making her a close confidante due to her sincere dedication to the betterment of the monarchy.

The Princess Royal has recently turned 75, a milestone birthday, which was celebrated by the royal family with back-to-back special tributes on social media.

Speaking of the monarch's close bond with his sister, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams revealed that Charles has "complete confidence" in the hardest-working member of the firm.

In conversation with Express, he said, "Princess Anne celebrates her 75th birthday today. She has said she regards each day as a 'bonus' after her accident last year."

"This bonus is shared as in her, King Charles has a dedicated senior working member of the Royal Family who is universally respected," the royal commentator added.

Calling Anne the least problematic royal, Richard shared that King Charles made Anne "Counsellor of State" after he ascended to the throne.

He shared, "The King has come late to the role for which he was always destined, and it is so unfortunate to be battling cancer. When, after his accession and during an extremely difficult period for the Royal Family, he made Anne a Counsellor of State, it was an excellent decision."

Ahead of her 75th birthday, King Charles also unvield a coin, featuring Anne's photo and a nod to her selfless service of "duty and devotion."