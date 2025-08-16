Tristan Rogers, General Hospital star, dies at 79 due to lung cancer.

Tristan Rogers, who played the role of Robert Scorpio in General Hospital, died at 79. His manager, Meryl Soodak, confirmed the news that the star had passed away on Friday, August 16, 2025, after battling lung cancer.

Soodak stated ABC7, “He loved being a Scorpio, and he created that role from nothing.”

“He was supposed to work a day, and he ended up making it into something huge. He was just a genuinely loyal, kind human being, and he loved his family.”

Tristan Rogers entertained the audience for four decades with on and off appearances. He joined General Hospital in 1980, initially intending it to be a one-day role. But his performance made him the most cherished figure.

Port Charles will not be the same without him, Frank Valentini says

The General Hospital family mourned the death of the venerated Robert Scorpio. Frank Valentini, the executive producer, in an interview with US Today, said:

“Tristan has captivated our fans for 45 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio). I would likely to extend my deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

Tristan Roger moved to Los Angeles and secured a two-day role in General Hospital.

Rogers was born in Australia. He has been performing different roles since his twenties. First, he played drums with a band, then he turned to commercials and modelling. After being unsuccessful for quite some time, he moved to Los Angeles and secured a two-day role in General Hospital.

Besides a central role of Scorpio, the legend also played a role in Studio City and won a Daytime Emmy for his phenomenal acting. He also performed in different soap operas like The Young and the Restless, The Bay, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Did Tristan Rogers get married?

Yes, Tristan Roger got married to Teresa Parkerson on May 21, 1995, and has a daughter and a son.