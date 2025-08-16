Kensington Palace confirms big news about Prince William, Kate new home

Prince William and Kate Middleton have finally cleared the air about the ongoing speculation about their next step.

In the past weeks, following the 12th birthday of their first-born Prince George, speculations emerged that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be moving out of the Adelaide Cottage, which has been home to them since 2022.

However, as the couple’s young children are growing up fast, the future King and Queen of the British monarchy have decided to move to a new property on Windsor.

While many assumed that the move would be to Fort Belvedere, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen Forest Lodge.

“The Wales family will move house later this year,” the representative confirmed to The Sun.

According to royal editor Matt Wilkinson, the couple will not be living in Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Sources close to the Wales family, William and Kate had decided to the move to Adelaide Cottage to see what it was like living in Windsor and now it has “become their home”.

The location is convenient for the parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they get to be “as hands on as possible” while managing royal duties.

“Moving gives them an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter; an opportunity to leave some of the more unhappy memories behind,” the insider said.

“This is a move for the long-term. They see it as their forever home.”

The source stated that William and Kate will be funding all renovations themselves and will have no live-in staff.