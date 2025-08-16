Taylor Swift to perform at the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime? Deets inside

Taylor Swift broke the internet appearing on 'New Heights' podcast

Taylor Swift will or will not be the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime entertainer? Fans have gathered clues.

Swifties believe the Wildest Dream hitmaker has dropped Easter eggs during her debut appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.

One clue that the fans are citing is her remark about her favourite pastime.

She said during the conversation about her love of baking, "I'm really talking about bread 60 percent of the time now."

Netizens are seeing it as a subtle reference to the upcoming 60th Super Bowl in 2026 set to take place at the San Francisco 49ers' home turf at Levi's Stadium.

Then the discussion went deeper with the 14-time Grammy winner detailing about the making of sourdough break which again is perceived as a hint about the 49ers' mascot Sourdough Sam.

The Cruel Summer crooner also thanked Jason for ‘screaming for 47 seconds’ when introducing her on the podcast.

Fans speculating that by mentioning the number 47, she dropped another potential Super Bowl Easter egg: Her 47th stop on her Eras Tour was at the Levi’s Stadium.

She also repeated number 47 when she jokingly said that she performed in 47, 0000 countries during the tour.

For the unversed, the 35-year-old announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, that is set to release on October 3, 2025.